Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 15:50
Associated Press reporters

A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset, Vermont has concluded that a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said.

Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, Vermont, has been processed and released ahead of an arraignment in September, state police said.

A court official could not say whether Koss had a lawyer.

Koss has been approached for comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Centre, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Centre in New York.

His nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series Everwood and the movie Hair.

He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America.

