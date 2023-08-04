Taylor Swift LA concerts prompt similar levels of security as 2022 Super Bowl

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department says it is providing similar levels of security for Taylor Swift’s six-show run as it did for the 2022 Super Bowl.

The department said that additional law enforcement was being put in place throughout the history-making run, which kicked off on Thursday.

The US megastar is performing six sold-out shows for her The Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium, in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood.

She is the only artist to have sold out six consecutive shows at the arena, which has a capacity of up to 100,000.

Last year the stadium hosted the Super Bowl – considered to be the biggest night in the US sporting calendar – in which the Los Angeles Rams triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a statement on Thursday the force said: “The department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium.

“The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro System.”

Earlier on Thursday Swift also announced further North America dates for The Eras Tour in 2024, in Florida, Louisiana, Indiana, and Toronto, in Canada.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era. Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024,” she wrote, adding that she would be joined by support act Gracie Abrams for the shows.

Swift’s arrival in California for the shows at SoFi stadium has prompted a number of special celebrations.

On Wednesday the Recording Academy announced a special pop-up exhibition – I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) – which will be on show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles until September 18.

The exhibition will feature 11 costumes and two instruments from the US megastar’s recently released music video I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).

Los Angeles bakery Sweet Lady Jane’s has also launched a new cupcake, titled Taylor’s Version, and various merchandise stores and themed party nights will be taking place across the city in the coming days.

US media reported that earlier this week, Swift gave members of her tour truck driving crew bonuses in the amount of 100,000 dollars.

Michael Scherkenbach, founder and chief executive of Shomotion trucking company, told CNN that the payments were “unbelievable”.