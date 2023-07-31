Rapper Cardi B throws microphone after fan splashes drink at her on stage in Vegas

Rapper Cardi B has become the latest star to have something thrown at her while performing on stage. However, this time — the singer retaliated.

A viral video circulating online shows the moment a fan in the crowd threw a drink at Cardi B (30) while she was performing in Las Vegas.

Almost immediately after she was splashed with the drink, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker is seen throwing her microphone at the gig-attendee. Security then intervened before Cardi B continued with her performance.

The incident, which occurred in Las Vegas over the weekend, is the latest in a number of similar events.

In recent weeks, videos have been circulating on social media of objects being thrown from crowds at singers and artists while they are performing on stage.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

From Harry Styles to Drake, the 'trend' has crossed multiple music genres.

Irish girl band B*Witched recently shared their experience with a fan throwing a vape onstage while they were performing.

In the video posted to TikTok, band member Lindsay Armaou explained what happened while she was performing on stage at an unnamed location.

“Somebody threw their vape at me on stage and I could literally see it spinning towards my face so I ducked,” she said.

“I think that’s probably the first time anyone has thrown something at me on stage.”

At a concert in Vienna earlier this month, Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object that was thrown at him from the crowd. Videos shared online from the gig at the Ernst Happel Stadium showed the megastar walking across the stage before an item flies through the air and strikes him near his eye.

Pop star Bebe Rexha was among the first names to hit the headlines with a similar story. While performing in New York City, the singer was hit in the face with a mobile phone. The 33-year-old later shared images of her injury online which showed a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow.

Singer Adele has spoken out against the recent number of incidents, telling her audience she would “kill you” if they tried.

During one of her Las Vegas shows at Caesars Palace this month, the British singer told the crowd: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen that?

“I f****** dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”