Taylor Swift has more number one albums than any woman in history

Taylor Swift has more number one albums than any woman in history
Taylor Swift released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) earlier this month (Doug Peters/PA)
Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 22:54
Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Taylor Swift officially has more number one albums than any woman in history.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavour to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalogue.

It has officially debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 number one albums.

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 number one records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 number one albums to his name, and The Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting the milestone, Swift has 2023’s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album One Thing At A Time sold 501,000 units in its first week.

More in this section

BBC Stock BBC staff in Cairo strike in call for equal pay with Middle East colleagues
Kevin Spacey court case Sir Elton John and David Furnish give evidence in Kevin Spacey trial
‘Ghost town’: Haunted Mansion premiere goes ahead cast-less amid actors strike ‘Ghost town’: Haunted Mansion premiere goes ahead cast-less amid actors strike
SwiftDigitalPlace: International
Joao Donato (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato dies aged 88

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd