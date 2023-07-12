Sag-Aftra agrees to ‘last-minute’ request for mediation ahead of union strike

Sag-Aftra has agreed to a “last-minute” request for federal mediation by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), ahead of a potential strike by the US union.

The organisation’s negotiation committee said it would not be distracted from negotiating “in good faith” with the AMPTP, as it seeks to reach a fair, new deal for its members.

Sag-Aftra’s current deal with the AMPTP is currently due to expire at 11.59pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, after having previously been extended from June 30.

A statement from the union, which represents thousands of industry professionals, on Tuesday said the committee would continue to “explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal”.

Issues up for negotiation include base compensation, which actors say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming services, the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence and benefit plans.

“We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement.”

Last month Sag-Aftra members voted overwhelmingly to authorise a strike if a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies could not be reached.

Nearly 98% (97.91%) of the 65,000 members who cast votes were in favour, Sag-Aftra said.

A strike would see another major disruption to the entertainment industry in the US, amid the ongoing strike involving more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who have been on strike since May 2.