Apple TV+ series The Super Models offers ‘unprecedented access’ to fashion stars

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington have reunited to star in a documentary series airing on Apple TV+ in September.

The Super Models is billed as having “unprecedented access” to the four high fashion models as they take viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk “revealing how they dominated the elite modelling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry”.