Husband of Britney Spears alleges singer was hit in Las Vegas
Britney Spears (PA)
Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 23:23
Hannah Roberts and Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Entertainment Reporters

The husband of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, has alleged the US singer was hit in the face by a security guard in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to the PA news agency it was called to a report of an assault on Thursday evening at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Asghari posted a statement in an Instagram story on Friday, in which he wrote that Spears was hurt by a security officer while showing “appreciation” for NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

He added: “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defence of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves.

“Self-defence can be unavoidable, but the defence of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable.”

In June last year, Spears married long-time partner Asghari at her home in Los Angeles at a ceremony which included high-profile celebrity guests including Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

French basketball player Wembanyama told US broadcasters on Friday that a person had “grabbed” him “from behind” whilst he was in a crowded hall walking to a restaurant.

The 19-year-old said: “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force… and I didn’t stop to look, I kept walking to enjoy the nice dinner.”

Wembanyama added that he did not think the incident was a “big deal” and when he returned to his hotel room he found out that it was Spears.

He also said: “It turns out it was Britney Spears but I didn’t know, I never saw her face.”

A statement from The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said: “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.

“No further details will be provided at this time.”

Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian, Rylan Clark and Dalai Lama among those joining new app Threads

