Kim Kardashian praises sister Khloe as ‘the definition of love’ on her birthday

Kim Kardashian praised her younger sister, Khloe, as “the definition of love, strength and light” as she wished her a happy 39th birthday.

The reality star, 42, said she was “beyond lucky” to have Khloe as a sister and could not imagine life without her.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human beings @khloekardashian,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a selection of the two together.

“Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in!

“You protect your squad like none other. I’m so beyond lucky you’re my sister and I just couldn’t imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you!”

She added: “I will be by your side forever and ever. This is the last year of your 30’s so can’t wait to live it up all year with you!”

In her own post, Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life!

“I couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. I love you forever and beyond.”

Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner wrote: “Happy birthday my bunny,” alongside a selection of photos from Khloe’s childhood.

Posting on her story she added: “Khloe you are the sunshine of my life. You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbour and such a huge part of my heart.

“You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny and witty.

“You are the best chef, best party planner, best organiser, and the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with.

“You are the one that celebrates all of us! I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy.

“I love you more than you will ever know and cherish and treasure every moment we get to spend together.”