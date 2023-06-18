Production of Blake Lively film It Ends With Us paused due to WGA strike

The production of a new film starring Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively has been paused due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The 35-year-old actress had begun filming the romance film It Ends With Us, based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover about a relationship between a father and mother, prior to the hiatus.

Deadline reported that the cast received an email from Wayfarer Studios and director Justin Baldoni, star of Jane The Virgin, explaining the shutdown.

The publication says it read: “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

The PA news agency understands production has been temporarily paused due to the strike and filming will resume in the future.

Since May 2, more than 11,500 members of the WGA have been on strike, primarily over royalties from streaming media.

The action has had major impacts on numerous Hollywood productions and events, including the MTV Movie and TV Awards and Tony Awards.

Last week, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds confirmed the 35-year-old actress had given birth to their fourth child.

The Deadpool star, 46, married Lively in 2012 after they both starred together in superhero movie Green Lantern, and the couple already have three daughters – James, Inez and Betty.