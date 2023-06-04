Jeremy Clarkson: I’ve never seen a witch-hunt like the Schofield saga

Jeremy Clarkson: I’ve never seen a witch-hunt like the Schofield saga
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 10:13
Cormac Pearson, PA

Jeremy Clarkson said he finds the criticism of Phillip Schofield over his secret affair with a younger male colleague “weird” and has “never seen a witch hunt like it”.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Clarkson said he does not know Schofield and has “no skin in the fight”, but wrote about the outrage that has followed Schofield’s saga.

“He maintains that his lover was over the age of consent when their relationship became physical, but that hasn’t silenced the howls of disgust,” Clarkson said.

“And I find that weird. We casually roll our eyes when we hear that Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is three and we even nod appreciatively when we learn that the age gap between Al Pacino and his pregnant girlfriend is 54 years.”

Jeremy Clarkson said he had never seen a witch hunt like the one against Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Clarkson said he has never seen a “witch hunt” like the one that has gone after the former This Morning host.

“Everyone who’s ever walked past him in the street must be sacked as well. And those who paid his wages or sat next to him in the studio must be hauled into televised committees so that bramble bushes can be inserted into their bottoms,” Clarkson added.

“I’ve never seen a witch-hunt like it, and what baffles me most of all is that, as things stand, no crime has been committed.

“I don’t know him at all well and have no skin in the game, but it seems to me he is only guilty of being what he said he was: gay.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added that the public will be subjected to “endless conversations” about duty of care and how people on This Morning were “routinely ignored when they made impassioned cries for help”.

Clarkson went on to say he did not believe ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall or the director of television would have been aware of the affair.

On Saturday, LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said the outrage against Schofield has “more than a whiff of homophobia” to it.

The former Labour politician said the pair’s relationship had been “cast as sordid and abusive” while other high-profile heterosexual relationships with significant age differences had not been met with such outrage.

“There was never such a massive hue and cry over relationships with much younger women by Leonardo Di Caprio, Al Pacino and Peter Stringfellow,” Tatchell said.

Schofield told The Sun that he and his former lover had met when the man was 15 and he was “maybe” in his mid-50s, but added that the affair began after the man started working at ITV and had been “consensual”.

More in this section

Wrexham v Boreham Wood - Vanarama National League - The Racecourse Ground Ryan Reynolds at FA Cup final as Wrexham’s Paul Mullin named top scorer
German conceptual artist Hans-Peter Feldmann dies age 82 German conceptual artist Hans-Peter Feldmann dies age 82
Renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82 Renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82
SchofieldPlace: UK
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd