Trailer sees Barbie and Ken get arrested in ‘real world’ after Barbieland exit

The Barbie film will follow Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they venture beyond the safety of the Barbieland borders and into the “real world”, a new trailer has revealed.

The teaser sees Barbie tire of her life and venture into the modern world with her counterpart Ken in hopes of restoring her happiness.

However, the pair become embroiled in trouble, posing for LA police department mugshots and becoming the target of a hunt led by the chief executive of a toy company, played by Will Ferrell.

The latest clip begins with the Mattel doll saying the only thing she has planned for the evening was “a giant blowout party” but the dancing stops when she asks fellow Barbie dolls played by Sharon Rooney and Emma Mackey: “Do you guys ever think about dying?”

The doll is instructed to go to the “real world” by actress Kate McKinnon, using a high-heeled shoe and a Birkenstock sandal to highlight the differences between the outside world and their world.

Barbie was surprised by Ken on her drive towards the real world, and the pair end up on Venice Beach, where Barbie punches a man in the face who had slapped her behind.

The trailer shows Barbie and Ken in prison before the toy company CEO discovers they have escaped and the doll leads a chase to avoid her captors.

It ends with Ken visiting a hospital and requesting to perform an appendectomy.

It comes after the star-studded Barbie soundtrack line-up was revealed, which features Lizzo, Charlie XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Gosling.

The album, set to be jointly released with the film on July 21, also includes Khalid, Haim, Ava Max, Ice Spice, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi with Mark Ronson serving as executive music producer.

Robbie was pictured reading the “Barbie News”, which announced global popstars including Dominic Fike, PinkPantheress and Gayle will also feature on the album, alongside Fifty Fifty, Kali, Karol G and Dua Lipa.

It comes days after British star Dua Lipa revealed her new song titled Dance The Night will feature on the soundtrack, and will be released on Friday.

The singer, who will make an appearance in the film as a mermaid, shared a video of her feet stepping out of fluffy pink heels, mimicking the shot of Robbie’s arched feet in the Barbie trailer, before the musician blows a kiss to the camera.

The Barbie movie, based on the Mattel doll, is one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year and will also star Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

It is director Greta Gerwig’s first film since her adaptation of Little Women and she has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, the director of films such as Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid And The Whale.

Barbie will be released in UK cinemas on July 21.