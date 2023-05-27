Schofield denied rumours of a relationship during 2020 investigation, ITV says

Schofield denied rumours of a relationship during 2020 investigation, ITV says
Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 12:15
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

ITV has said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and an ITV employee around three years ago but claim both parties “repeatedly denied” it.

The veteran TV presenter resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.

Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

“ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated”, the statement read.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

More in this section

Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson
The Late Late Show Ireland’s Late Late Show in ‘good hands’ with Patrick Kielty
76th Cannes Film Festival Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction
Philip SchofieldPlace: UK
Beyonce (PA)

Beyonce delivers heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner at Paris concert

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd