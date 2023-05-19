Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78

Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78
Berger performs as Don Juan in Vienna, Austria, in 2003 (AP)
Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 08:31
AP Reporters

Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died aged 78.

Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early on Thursday in his home city of Salzburg, agent Helmut Werner wrote on his management company’s website.

The actor was born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29 1944.

Berger attends the presentation of his autobiography in Berlin in 1998 (AP)

In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti’s The Damned, Ludwig and Conversation Piece.

Berger’s credits also included appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s The Garden Of The Finzi-Continis, Massimo Dallamano’s Dorian Gray, and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III.

After a string of health problems, Berger announced the end of his acting career in November 2019.

Berger’s agent said that “he enjoyed his motto ‘La Dolce Vita’ to the full all his life”.

He quoted Berger as saying many years ago: “I have lived three lives, and in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!”

More in this section

The Late Late Show Ireland’s Late Late Show in ‘good hands’ with Patrick Kielty
Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over costume Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over costume
76th Cannes Film Festival Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction
BergerObitDigitalPlace: International
Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78

Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd