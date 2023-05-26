Ireland’s Late Late Show in ‘good hands’ with Patrick Kielty

Ireland’s Late Late Show in ‘good hands’ with Patrick Kielty
Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 22:10
Rebecca Black, PA

The Late Late Show will be in “great hands” with new presenter Patrick Kielty, departing host Ryan Tubridy has said.

The in-studio audience were on their feet and cheering as Tubridy entered to host his final instalment of the show.

He joked not much had been said about him leaving the show, adding he had not been able to do any shopping because so many people had approached him to shake his hand and hug him ahead of his last show.

“It’s been a wonderful 14 years, we’ve had 14 toy shows, best night of the year ever … we’ve had wonderful country specials, Valentine’s proposals, duets, reunions, ingenious innovations, we’ve had dogs and cats and lambs oh my,” he said.

“Tonight we will celebrate the last show in style.”

During the show, Tubridy joined Irish President Michael D Higgins in Aras an Uachtarain for their final Late Late interview together, before a reunion of some of the children who appeared on the popular annual Christmas toy show.

Tubridy had his final send off from a special trad super-group which included Andrea Corr, John Sheahan from The Dubliners, Moya Brennan from Clannad and Steve Wickham from The Waterboys among many others.

Tubridy gave his best wishes to Kielty for his tenure.

“I want to wish the very best to the new man in the job Patrick Kielty, he takes the reigns next season, great choice, lovely fella and The Late Late Show is in great safe hands, I can’t wait to see what he does with the job, he’s going to be great, with a great team around him, good luck Paddy,” he said.

Kielty will be the fourth host of the long-running show.

