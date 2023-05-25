Dani Dyer announces birth of twin daughters

The reality star, 26, revealed she gave birth on May 22, sharing a string of photos of the two sleeping babies in pink onesies
Dani Dyer announces birth of twin daughters

Dani Dyer (Hollie Adams/PA)

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 16:02
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Dani Dyer has announced the birth of her identical twin daughters.

The reality star, 26, revealed she gave birth on May 22, sharing a string of photos of the two sleeping babies in pink onesies and hats with large bows.

She captioned the post: “22.05.23,” adding a heart emoji.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, previously revealed she was expecting two baby girls with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani Dyer with her father (PA)

Dyer already shares one-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence.

She dated Kimmence before she starred on Love Island and later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence who was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

The TV star has also starred alongside her soap actor father on a number of shows and they co-host a podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

In 2021, Dani made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver called Jeanette who picked up Danny’s character from Albert Square.

Read More

Oprah Winfrey remembers Tina Turner as ‘our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll’

More in this section

Tina Turner death Tina Turner inspired musicals and films that showcased her strength and sound
Tina Turner death Oprah Winfrey remembers Tina Turner as ‘our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll’
Tina Turner death Tina Turner remembered for ‘boundless passion for life’ following death aged 83
DyerPlace: UK
Tina Turner death

Star of Tina Turner musical says singer will bring ‘a huge party to heaven’

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd