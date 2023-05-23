Lily-Rose Depp appears alongside The Weeknd at Cannes Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp followed in her father’s footsteps as she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival.

The US actress, 23, appeared alongside Canadian superstar The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – ahead of the premiere of The Idol on Monday.

The pair star in the series which sees an aspiring pop star begin a complicated relationship with a self-help guru and contemporary cult leader following a nervous breakdown.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and director Sam Levinson (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

The HBO series was created by Tesfaye and is his acting debut, helmed by Euphoria director Sam Levinson.

It also stars Blackpink singer Jennie Kim, Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan and actress Rachel Sennott.

The Idol received a five-minute standing ovation following the screening of its first two episodes, which featured “raunchy intrigue” and multiple explicit moments, according to US outlets who attended.

Members of the cast and crew including Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp attending the premiere for The Idol (Doug Peters/PA)

On the carpet Depp wore a shoulderless black minidress with floral detail, while Tesfaye wore a simple black tuxedo.

Last week the actress’ father Johnny Depp stepped back into the limelight in Cannes following his high-profile defamation lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard last year.

The Hollywood star appears in upcoming film Jeanne Du Barry as King Louis XV – his first major onscreen project in three years.

Last week saw the arrival of the Lily-Rose Depp’s father Johnny Depp at Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking at a Cannes press conference he said he had “no further need” for Hollywood.

“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood?” he told reporters, referring to the fallout from his US legal battle.

“You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,’.

Jennie Kim (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

“When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted.”

But he added: “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood, myself.”

Other stars pictured in Cannes on Monday for the second week of the festival included Jude Law, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Stella Maxwell and Julia Fox.

The Uncut Gems star, known for her eye-catching looks, wore an intricate white gown, with layers of translucent material that formed a fan shape behind her.

Julia Fox poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series The Idol (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

She completed the ethereal look with an almost white foundation make-up and black lipstick.

Monday at Cannes also saw Magnum’s annual party which unveiled a new version of TikTok star Jvke’s track titled Golden Hour (ft. the Sun).

Stars pictured at the event included Eva Longoria, Nicole Scherzinger and British broadcaster Clara Amfo.