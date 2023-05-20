Phillip Schofield steps down as This Morning host

Phillip Schofield has stepped down as host of This Morning with immediate effect.

In a statement on social media on Saturday, Mr Schofield wrote: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently This Morning has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the last very difficult days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided that the current situation cannot go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all at the Soap Awards next month."

In a statement on her Instagram account, Mr Schofield's co-host Holly Willoughby wrote: "It's been over 13 years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

ITV has said Willoughby will remain on the show and will "co-present with members of the This Morning family".

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have presented 'This Morning' for 13 years.

His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday after being convicted of child sex offences.

Schofield and Willoughby have presented the show together since 2009 and also co-host ITV's Dancing On Ice.

They have been open about their close friendship over the years, which has included sharing pictures on social media of them while on joint holidays with their families.

After reports of the pair's relationship coming under strain, last week, Schofield said in a statement to The Sun that Willoughby is his "rock".