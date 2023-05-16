Helen Mirren debuts blue hair look on opening day of Cannes

Helen Mirren debuts blue hair look on opening day of Cannes
Dame Helen Mirren debuts blue hair look on opening day of Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 22:25
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dame Helen Mirren stunned crowds at the Cannes Film Festival by debuting a shock of bright blue hair.

The Oscar-winning actress, 77, arrived on the red carpet on the opening day of the 76th annual event on Tuesday.

Dame Helen Mirren (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Dame Helen wore her hair in a messy up-do highlighted with varying shades of blue and turquoise.

She paired the look with a floor-length periwinkle gown, which featured folds around the waistline and an elaborate bustle in the back.

Dame Helen Mirren (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The actress also carried with a black fan with #WorthIt written on it in a nod to her partnership with L’Oreal Paris.

She waved and blew kisses to fans as she posed for photographs.

Dame Helen Mirren (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Dame Helen’s eye-catching hair colour was not her first at the international film festival.

In 2019 she attended with a shorter cut that was swooped back and dyed pink.

Dame Helen Mirren (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

She previously told US outlet People magazine that she had been inspired to make the changes after watching reality TV.

“I was watching an episode of America’s Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it,” she said.

“She had bright pink hair and she looked so great.”

More in this section

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival
Prince's Trust Awards Amal Clooney presents female empowerment honour at annual Prince’s Trust awards
Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson Actor Danny Masterson ‘used drugs and Scientology to get away with raping women’
CannesMirrenPlace: UK
In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd