George and Amal Clooney join British stars at Prince’s Trust Awards

George and Amal Clooney have joined a host of British talent for the 19th annual Prince’s Trust Awards.

The Hollywood power couple were pictured on the carpet of the event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which was hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Amal and George Clooney attending the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane (Ian West/PA)

British talent including rapper Bugzy Malone, actor Stephen Graham and Eurovision star Sam Ryder also attended.

The annual Prince’s Trust Awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

Ryder, who was heavily involved in the recent Eurovision celebrations in Liverpool, said he had “nothing but respect” for those who had overcome “tribulations and challenges” in life.

Sam Ryder at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Being around this kind of energy inspires the transmission and the radiation of that kind of energy from your own life and your own heart and your own spirit,” he told the PA news agency.

“I had a dream of a career in music since I was about 14 years old… it took a long time and the only thing that I can attribute that is just never giving up.

“You have this feeling and this fire inside of your heart that you want to share music for no other reason but a connection with total strangers and to enrich your life in that way.

“So I’ve got nothing but respect for people who have that same spirit and same vigour.”

He added: “Whatever life throws at them, whatever failures, tribulations and challenges, they will never cease in this search to share light.”

Bugzy Malone attending the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane (Ian West/PA)

Grime artist Bugzy Malone, real name Aaron Daniel Davies, said it was a “great honour” to be invited to the event.

“I just love what the Prince’s Trust stands for (and)… I’m excited to see and hear the stories of the young people involved, so I’m just here to contribute all of my support and energy,” he told PA.

“When you see someone who has defeated the odds, that’s inspirational all round.

“The support that the Prince’s Trust offers – I just think it’s an amazing thing.”

Also in attendance at Monday’s event were US actor Stanley Tucci, presenter Fearne Cotton and England football manager Gareth Southgate.

Holly Willoughby at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby was also pictured on the carpet, amid ongoing rumours surrounding her relationship with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.