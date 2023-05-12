Jamie Foxx has been out of hospital ‘for weeks’, says family

Jamie Foxx has been out of hospital ‘for weeks’, says family
Jamie Foxx (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 20:53
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamie Foxx has been out of hospital “for weeks” and is “recuperating”, the US actor’s family has said.

In a statement posted on his daughter’s Instagram on Friday, the family said it was “sad” to see how the media “runs wild”, following online rumours surrounding Foxx’s health.

Foxx’s family revealed on social media last month that he was being treated with “great care” following an unspecified medical incident.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner previously shared a message to fans on Instagram saying he appreciated “all the love” and was “feeling blessed”.

Jamie Foxx (PA)

A post on Corinne Foxx’s Instagram story on Friday read: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

The post added that the family had an “exciting work announcement” coming next week.

Jeremy Renner, Vin Diesel and Mary J Blige were among the famous faces who sent well-wishes to Foxx following the “medical complication”.

The unspecified incident reportedly took place in Atlanta, Georgia, where the actor was filming his new action comedy movie Back In Action, which will see Cameron Diaz come out of her acting retirement.

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before she retired.

Foxx is also known for films including Django, Collateral and Ray.

More in this section

xxx Dolly Parton steals the show at the 2023 ACM Awards with eye-catching outfits
xxx Ed Sheeran duets with US country star Luke Combs at 2023 ACM awards
The 95th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Rita Ora says wedding to Taika Waititi was planned ‘in two or three days’
FoxxPlace: UK
Woman sitting in a 1930 Cord L29 Speedster at the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

An entire car company is up for auction with no reserve

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd