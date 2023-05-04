Carrie Fisher to receive Hollywood star in May the Fourth tribute

Carrie Fisher is being honoured in Hollywood (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 08:04
Carrie Fisher is to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a May the Fourth tribute to one of the Star Wars franchise’s most popular figures.

Fisher, who died in 2016, joins Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that recognises luminaries from film, television, music and other entertainment industries.

The trio’s stars are all located on the 6,800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film debuted in 1977.

Carrie Fisher was a popular figures among Star Wars fans (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Fisher played Leia Organa who morphed from a princess to a general leading the forces of good in its fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away.

Actress Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on behalf of her mother.

Fans have long campaigned for her to receive a Walk of Fame star.

The honour comes on May the Fourth, essentially an official holiday for Star Wars fans that is a play on a line that Fisher said often in the films – “May the Force be with you”.

Mark Hamill has also received a Hollywood star (Ian West/PA)

Devotees worldwide celebrate with a variety of tributes while retailers hold special sales of Star Wars merchandise.

The induction ceremony will be held at 11.30am Pacific and live-streamed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Fisher will be given the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was honoured in 2018.

Walk of Fame stars are given to performers who are nominated and a 75,000 dollar (£60,400) fee is now required to create the star and maintain it.

Linda Lewis (PA)

