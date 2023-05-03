Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux in sweeping trailer for Dune: Part Two

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 17:59
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Florence Pugh warns of “the end of House Atreides” in the sweeping trailer for the second instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films.

The British actress, 27, joins the cast as Princess Irulan, daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy, Emperor Shaddam IV, played by Christopher Walken.

“In the shadow of Arrakis lie many secrets but the darkest of them may remain the end of House Atreides,” she is heard saying.

The two-minute teaser further explores the relationship between Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, and Chani, played by Zendaya.

It sees them leading the fictional Fremen people to take revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

French actress and Bond star Lea Seydoux is seen in character as “secret agent” Lady Margot Fenring, who is with the powerful sisterhood the Bene Gesserit.

Viewers are also given a first glimpse at Chalamet riding a giant sandworm, seen as a coming-of-age ritual among the Fremen.

Javier Bardem’s Stilgar, a leader of the Fremen tribe, warns him, “Don’t try to impress anyone” before adding: “You are brave. We know that. Be simple, be direct.”

The prince smiles as he replies: “Nothing fancy.”

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in the series (Ian West/PA)

Villeneuve co-wrote the screenplay for the epic science-fiction drama with Jon Spaihts.

Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.

Part Two arrives in cinemas on November 3.

