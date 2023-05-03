MasterChef Australia to air with ‘full support’ from Jock Zonfrillo’s family

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo died aged 46 (Alamy/PA)
Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 09:18
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The new season of MasterChef Australia will air on Sunday with the “full support” of late judge Jock Zonfrillo’s family, programme bosses have announced.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Glasgow-born chef, who had presented MasterChef since 2019, had died at the age of 46.

Victoria Police said officers went to an address in Lygon Street in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton where they found a body at about 2am and confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The new series of MasterChef Australia was due to air on Australian television on Monday night with British chef Jamie Oliver among its celebrity guests, but a statement from Network 10 and the programme’s producers, Endemol Shine Australia, confirmed the show would not be broadcast.

In a statement on Wednesday, the official MasterChef Australia Twitter account said: “With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30pm on Sunday, 7 May.

“MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks.

“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted Judge and Chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come.

“A special edition of The Sunday Project will pay tribute to Jock from 6.30pm on Sunday 7 May. With contributions from friends, he held closely, the show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements.”

The Project also tweeted confirming the culinary show’s premiere will go ahead “with the blessing of Jock Zonfrillo’s family” and confirmed a special edition of #TheProjectTV: A Tribute To Jock will air from 6.30pm on Sunday.

MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30pm on Sunday May 7 on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

