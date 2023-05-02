Jodie Comer: First Tony Award nomination is beyond my wildest dreams

Jodie Comer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 20:52
Mike Bedigan and Ellie Iorizzo, PA Entertainment

Jodie Comer says earning her first Tony Award nomination is an achievement “beyond my wildest dreams”.

The British actress picked up the nod for her Broadway debut in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie.

The Killing Eve star, 30, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for her part as Tessa in the one-person production.

The play, about a British defence lawyer who ends up in the witness box, secured four Tony Award nominations in total, including for best scenic design, best lighting design and best sound in a play.

Broadway audiences have been so welcoming to me, so it has truly been an amazing experience

“I love getting to play the role of Tessa in Prima Facie, so to receive this Tony Award nomination for my Broadway debut is beyond my wildest dreams,” Comer said in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“Broadway audiences have been so welcoming to me, so it has truly been an amazing experience.

“I am grateful to get to speak Suzie Miller’s words in her vital and urgent play, and for director Justin Martin, who guided me every step of the way.”

After receiving critical acclaim for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, which included winning best actress at the 2023 Olivier Awards, Comer took the play to the John Golden Theatre on Broadway in April, where it will run until July.

Jodie Comer in the press room after winning the best actress award for Prima Facie at the Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Comer will face competition in the category from Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain, who received her first Tony nomination for a stripped-down version of A Doll’s House which scored six Tony nods, Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976, and Audra McDonald, who stars in Ohio State Murders.

The British actress was among a number of high-profile stars to make the nominations this year, including Academy Award-winner Samuel L Jackson for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles for Into The Woods.

The list also features operatic pop singer and musical star Josh Groban for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt for Parade, former Will & Grace star Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar and Fences actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, who earned his second Tony nomination for Between Riverside And Crazy.

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose will host the awards ceremony on June 11 from New York City’s United Palace theatre live on CBS and on Paramount+.

