Singer R Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

Singer R Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago
R Kelly (Matt Marton/AP)
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 20:33
Associated Press Reporter

Singer R Kelly was moved from a correctional centre in Chicago to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Centre Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said on Monday.

The bureau does not disclose the reasons for inmate transfers due to privacy, safety and security reasons, he said.

In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars.

Known for his smash hit I Believe I Can Fly and for sex-infused songs such as Bump N’ Grind, he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

More in this section

Larry Mullen Jr, The Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas
UK Christmas number one of all time Jury selection begins in Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright case
European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - London James Gunn describes completing Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy as ‘big relief’
KellyDigitalPlace: International
Bam Margera in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

Jackass star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd