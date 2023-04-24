Jackass star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

Bam Margera in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 19:09
Associated Press Reporter

Jackass star Bam Margera is accused of punching his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs before taking off on foot, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11am local time on Sunday.

Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he had also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam”, a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series Viva La Bam, fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.

Court documents did not list a lawyer for Margera.

