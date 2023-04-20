Case against Alec Baldwin over fatal Rust shooting dropped, say lawyers

(Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 20:54
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The case against Alec Baldwin over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been dismissed, his lawyers said.

The Hollywood actor had faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting on the set of the Rust movie in October 2021.

A statement by Baldwin’s lawyers, shared with the PA news agency on Thursday, said: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Baldwin had pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before a preliminary hearing in the case, where it was to be determined whether there was enough evidence to take it to trial.

