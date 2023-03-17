Idris Elba and Luke Evans sport flat caps on final day of Cheltenham Festival

Idris Elba and Luke Evans sport flat caps on final day of Cheltenham Festival
Idris Elba (second left) watches from a balcony, behind Luke Evans and Fran Tomas on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 16:09
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Film stars Idris Elba and Luke Evans were among the famous faces spotted on the final day at the Cheltenham Festival.

The pair were seen laughing and joking dressed up to brave the chilly temperatures as they watched from a balcony on the final day of the four-day annual event.

British actor Elba, who recently reprised his role of Luther for the new Netflix film titled Luther: The Fallen Sun, was seen donning a grey shirt and black tie with a navy jacket paired with black sunglasses and a grey flat cap.

Idris Elba speaks to Luke Evans on a balcony on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, Welsh singer and actor Evans – who has had a notable career in film, TV and music from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast to starring in ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders – opted for a black role neck for the festival.

He paired the outfit with a long tartan navy and green jacket and a matching flat cap.

Mike Tindall and James Nesbitt ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Other celebrities included Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt. The Northern Ireland-born actor was seen sporting a light blue shirt, red tie and a long brown tweed jacket with what appeared to be burgundy velvet trousers.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tweed was also the preferred style for former rugby player Mike Tindall, who came fourth on the most recent ITV series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, wearing a full three-piece tweed suit with a navy tie.

Tindall was spotted at the racecourse with his wife, Olympic equestrian and the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips, who added a pop of colour to her navy look.

CheltenhamPlace: UK
