Louis Tomlinson: For a long time I felt like I had a lot to prove

Louis Tomlinson says that for a long time he felt like he “had a lot to prove” but has now “gotten over that idea in my head”.

The former One Direction member said there had been times when he had been “swimming against the tide” but was “proud” of what he had achieved.

The singer-songwriter attended the red carpet premiere for his new documentary, All Of Those Voices, in London on Thursday.

The film gives audiences an intimate and unvarnished view of Tomlinson’s life and career through never-before-seen home movie footage and behind the scenes access to his sell-out 2022 world tour.

“When I watch this film it definitely makes me feel really proud because, you know, at times I have been swimming against the tide or life has been a little bit difficult, more challenging,” he told the PA news agency.

“And as a whole that gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

Tomlinson was joined at the premiere by fellow One Direction member Liam Payne, which he said “means the world”.

“Everyone’s always really supportive. We’re all really, really busy and that’s why I wasn’t sure that any of them would be able to make it,” he said.

He added that the film and the past year, which saw the release of his second studio album Faith In The Future, was “definitely a real milestone for me in my career”.

“For a long time it felt like I had a lot to prove, I do think I’ve gotten over that idea in my head now,” he said.

“For me, it’s super cliche, but it’s just about being the best artist I can be for my fans because they’re the reason I can put on stuff like this.”

All Of Those Voices explores Tomlinson’s journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path.

In 2019, Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental overdose three years after his mother Johannah died of leukaemia in 2016.

His film will screen in cinemas worldwide from Wednesday March 22.