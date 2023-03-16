Jamie Lee Curtis says Oscar will be ‘they/them’ in support of trans daughter

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscars statuette will be ‘they/them’ in support of trans daughter (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 01:40
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamie Lee Curtis said she will refer to her Oscar as “they/them” in support of her transgender daughter.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star said the statuette was “settling in” at her home and she had been “very moved by the whole thing”.

Curtis won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the multiverse thriller, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.


⁠Speaking about her award on US news programme Today, she said: “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them.

“I’m just gonna call them they/them and they are doing great. They’re settling in.”

She continued: “In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”⁠

Speaking backstage following her win, Curtis said the question of making Oscars categories gender neutral is a “complicated” one, while acknowledging her stance as the mother of a transgender child.

Curtis won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in multiverse thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once (John Locher/AP)

Addressing “the bigger” question of inclusivity, she said: “How do you include everyone when there are binary choices.

“As the mother of a trans daughter I get that and yet, to de-gender the category – I’m concerned will diminish the opportunity for more women, which is also something that I have been working hard to try and promote.”

Curtis previously announced that in 2021 that she had “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.⁠

The actress officiated at Ruby’s wedding to partner Kynthia in 2022.⁠

