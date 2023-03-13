UK has modest success at 2023 Oscars with four wins

UK has modest success at 2023 Oscars with four wins
The UK came away with four awards at the 2023 Oscars (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 03:58
Ian Jones, PA

The UK enjoyed modest success at the 2023 Oscars, winning a total of four awards during the night.

James Friend picked up the cinematography award for his work on the epic First World War film All Quiet On The Western Front.

Friend’s win comes just weeks after similar success at the Baftas and on both occasions Friend beat his fellow countryman Sir Roger Deakins, who had been nominated for the romantic drama Empire Of Light.

(PA Graphics)

An Irish Goodbye took the award for best short film.

Shot entirely on location in Northern Ireland, the black comedy follows the story of two estranged brothers coming to terms with the death of their mother.

The film also won the short film category at this year’s Baftas.

Best animated short film went to The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse: a UK-US co-production, which had its premiere on BBC One on December 24 2022.

The film is based on Charlie Mackesy’s novel of the same name and  attracted a UK TV audience of 7.3 million, making it one of the most watched programmes of last Christmas.

Finally, the award for best sound went to the team who worked on the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which included British talent Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor.

The UK’s tally of four Oscars is the lowest since 2017, when the country came away with just a single award.

Last year the UK won six.

The highest total so far this century was 2009, when the UK picked up nine Oscars, including six for Slumdog Millionaire.

More in this section

INVICTUS GAMES 2017 Bruce Springsteen cancels another performance because of illness
Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis wins first Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett wears blue ribbon in solidarity with refugees at the 2023 Oscars
OscarsUKPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Olivia Wilde (L) and Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)

9 of the most eye-catching outfits from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd