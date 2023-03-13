Irish actor Paul Mescal leads interesting menswear looks at the 2023 Oscars

While womenswear tends to steal the spotlight during awards season, male attendees of the 2023 Oscars still made a statement with their fashion.

Menswear is often limited to a failsafe tuxedo, but there were a few individuals who did not stick to the classic formula.

Paul Mescal (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Paul Mescal, nominated for the best actor gong for Aftersun, has been taking sartorial risks this awards season, with the help of his stylist Felicity Kay.

For the Oscars, he wore a Seventies-style suit from Gucci, with a white tuxedo jacket, wide-legged black trousers and a red rose on the lapel.

Alyson Sandro, left, and Barry Keoghan (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The Banshees Of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan continued his run of coloured suits on the awards show circuit.

He wore a smartly tailored powder blue suit with white spiky statement buttons, and a white shirt and bowtie underneath.

Dwayne Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

On the carpet, Dwayne Johnson said his daughters helped pick his outfit: a shiny pale pink tuxedo jacket by Dolce & Gabbana.

Harry Shum Jr (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Harry Shum Jr wore a custom suit from Adeam, a brand that takes inspiration from Tokyo and New York.

He wore a white tuxedo jacket with navy piping and a matching obi-style belt.

Lenny Kravitz (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Musician Lenny Kravitz was bare-chested for the Oscars, wearing wide-legged black trousers, an open silk shirt and strings of necklaces.

Brian Tyree Henry (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nominated for the best supporting actor award for Causeway, Brian Tyree Henry gave a classic white and black tuxedo a glitzier upgrade with the addition of a paisley pattern on the shirt and lapels.

Eva Longoria, left, and Baz Luhrmann (John Locher/AP)

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann made a statement with his necklace.

Priced as costing 263,000 US dollars (£220,000) on the David Webb New York website, the Harmony Necklace and Pendant is made up of jade and black enamel, with diamond accents.