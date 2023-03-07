Hugh Grant and Florence Pugh added to star-studded Oscars presenting line-up

Hugh Grant and Florence Pugh added to star-studded Oscars presenting line-up
Hugh Grant and Florence Pugh added to star-studded Oscars presenting line-up (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 18:44
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hugh Grant, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh have joined the star-studded list of presenters at this year’s Academy Awards.

The British actors will appear alongside fellow industry heavyweights including Antonio Banderas, Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks at the event on Sunday.

Also announced by the Academy on Tuesday were Oscar-winning actresses Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry.

Florence Pugh (PA)

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by US comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Previously announced presenters include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson.

Performances will be given by best song nominee Rihanna and US rock star Lenny Kravitz, who will perform during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

The Academy will announce further talent involved in the days leading up to the show.

More in this section

Rust incident Santa Fe DA pushes back on Baldwin’s motion to have special prosecutor dismissed
Terminator: Dark Fate photocall - London Arnold Schwarzenegger says hate and prejudice is ‘the path of the weak’
Seth Rogen Seth Rogen says opening nights of his creative projects are ‘inherently painful’
OscarsPresentersPlace: UK
Taylor Swift will receive the Innovator Award (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift to get innovation honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd