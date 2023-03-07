Taylor Swift to get innovation honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift will receive the Innovator Award (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 14:59
Mark Kennedy, AP

Taylor Swift is to receive the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards later this month, which will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and Pink.

The Innovator Award is presented to an artist who has “impacted global pop culture throughout their career”.

Past recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

Pink will receive the Icon Award honouring her “impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide”.

Pink is to receive the Icon Award (Matt Crossick/PA)

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be aired on March 27 on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and aired on iHeartRadio stations and the app.

Lizzo, Swift and Harry Styles lead the awards nominations with seven each, and Jack Harlow and Drake are close behind with six.

For top song of the year, Lizzo’s About Damn Time faces off against Swift’s Anti-Hero, Styles’ As It Was, Justin Bieber’s Ghost, Doja Cat’s Woman, Glass Animals’ Heat Wave, Latto’s Big Energy, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s Industry Baby, Harlow’s First Class, and Imagine Dragons’ Enemy.

Fans can vote in several categories including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best sample and best music video.

Voting on Twitter begins on Wednesday using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags and will close on March 20.

With five nominations each are Doja Cat, Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Tems, Bad Bunny and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Silk Sonic, Future, Latto, Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, BLACKPINK, Karol G and Nicki Minaj have four each.

Artist of the year pits Beyonce against Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Styles, Harlow, Bieber, Lizzo, Swift and The Weeknd.

Best duo or group nominees are AJR, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK, Silk Sonic, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, OneRepublic, Parmalee and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Country artist of the year nominees are Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

Hip-hop artist of the year nominees are Drake, Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo.

Nominees for alternative artist of the year are Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer and Red Hot Chili Peppers, the last of whom also are on the list of rock artists of the year, along with Ghost, Papa Roach, Shinedown and Three Days Grace.

The Latin pop/reggaeton artist of the year nominees are Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Farruko, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro while nominees for best R&B artist are Blxst, Bleu, Silk Sonic, Muni Long and SZA.

