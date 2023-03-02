Jennifer Coolidge lives out ‘Godzilla fantasy’ in Japanese-inspired photoshoot

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 05:59
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Coolidge says she has lived out “my Godzilla fantasy” after starring in a Japanese film genre-inspired photo shoot.

The White Lotus star said she was “inarticulately grateful”, as she shared a series of “unbelievably cool” photos on Instagram, taken for W Magazine.

The photoshoot was directed by award-winning director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the masterminds behind Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The pictures show Coolidge dressed in outfits paying homage to the Japanese Tokusatsu film genre, smashing buildings and wearing colourful geometric ensembles.

One image shows her wielding two large swords while flanked by several Power Ranger-esque figures.

“I’m on the cover of @WMAG. Wee-hee! Inarticulately grateful for this embarrassment of riches,” Coolidge captioned the post.

On Sunday Coolidge won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best female actress in a drama series for her turn in The White Lotus (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“When the extraordinary Daniels first called and presented their vision for this shoot — paying homage to the Japanese Tokusatsu film genre — I thought they had the wrong muse (or certainly not their first choice for this amazing honor!).

“How unbelievably cool are these photos?! Thank you to them, photographer @Lenneigh, @SaraMoonves and the entire team at W for letting me live out my Godzilla / Rita Repulsa fantasy! Wow!”

On Sunday Coolidge won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best female actress in a drama series for her turn in Mike White’s hit HBO show, adding to an already extensive collection of accolades.

European Premiere of Emancipation

Will Smith makes first in-person awards show appearance since Oscars slap

