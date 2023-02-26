Wins for Angela Bassett and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett with the awards for outstanding actress in a drama series for 9-1-1 and entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 06:54
Associated Press Reporter

Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home an acting trophy for the television series 9-1-1.

The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won best motion picture at Saturday’s ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena, California.

Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic The Woman King, a project she championed and starred in.

Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture for The Woman King (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Will Smith won for the slavery drama Emancipation, his first release since last year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage before winning his first best actor trophy.

“I never want to not be brave enough as a woman, as a Black woman, as an artist,” Davis said, referencing a quote from her character in the film, which she called her magnum opus.

“I thank everyone who was involved with The Woman King because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.”

Abbott Elementary won for outstanding comedy series. Creator and series star Quinta Brunson invited her co-stars on stage and praised shows like black-ish for paving the way for her series.

Serena Williams accepts the Jackie Robinson sports award (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 54 NAACP Image Awards were hosted by Queen Latifah.

Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson sports award, which recognises individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

The ceremony, which honours entertainers, athletes and writers of colour, was hosted by Queen Latifah.

Special honourees included Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The Banshees Of Inisherin’s main cast look to add to their gongs at the 29th annual SAG awards (Ian West/PA)

Banshees main cast look to add to gong collections at 29th annual SAG awards

