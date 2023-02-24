Rihanna to perform at 95th annual Academy Awards

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 00:54
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna will perform at the 95th Academy Awards next month, it has been announced.

The pop superstar will perform her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up, written for Marvel’s blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The song picked up a nod for best original song, alongside Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

Hosted by US comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars is set to take place on March 12.

The Academy will be announcing more talent participating in the show in the coming weeks.

Lift Me Up has earned Rihanna multiple nominations throughout the 2023 awards season, including at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler previously told the PA news agency that the singer had become attached to the project specifically to honour its late star Chadwick Boseman.

Rihanna used her Super Bowl halftime show to reveal that she is pregnant with her second child (PA)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned multiple Oscar nominations, including for best visual effects and best costume design, as well as a best supporting actress nod for Angela Bassett.

Rihanna’s performance at the Oscars will come exactly one month after her electrifying Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month, on February 12.

The singer used the show to reveal that she is pregnant with her second child.

