Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn's film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin International Film Festival
Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the opening of the Berlin International Film Festival (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP)
Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 12:09
Associated Press reporters

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening of the annual Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday.

This year, organisers say they will pay special tribute this to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.

Kristen Stewart’ left, is the head of the panel of judges at the film festival (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

This year’s event, which runs until February 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards.

The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

The festival will open with the premiere of Rebecca Miller’s film She Came to Me, starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

Targets across Ukraine hit as Russia launches fresh missile attack

Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin among new stars to make Vanity Fair cover debuts (PA)

Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin among stars to make Vanity Fair cover debuts

