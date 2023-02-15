Lady Gaga shares first look at appearance in Joker: Folie a Deux

Lady Gaga has shared a first look at her appearance in Joker: Folie a Deux.

The Chromatica singer posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, showing herself and co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who is set to reprise his titular role from 2019 as tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck.

Gaga, who reportedly plays Harley Quinn in the film, is seen clasping Phoenix’s face – which is painted in the Joker’s signature clown makeup and framed by green-tinged hair.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

Director Todd Phillips also shared the photo on his own Instagram, captioning the photo “Happy Valentines Day.”

Joker: Folie a Deux, the follow-up to the Best Picture-nominated 2019 film, is due to hit cinemas on October 4 2024.

The title is a French reference to a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

A previous post showed a video of Gaga and Phoenix’s shadows joining together while music from an old-fashioned gramophone played in the background.

In June last year, Phillips revealed that a follow-up to the 2019 film was in the works when he shared a picture of a script to Instagram as well as another with Phoenix reading it.

The original Warner Bros film followed the life of Fleck, whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transformed him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

As well as Phoenix, who played the title role, the film’s cast included Robert De Niro and Emmy-nominated Atlanta lead Zazie Beetz.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy awards, including best picture, and won Oscars for best original score and best actor for Phoenix.

Phoenix also won best actor accolades at the Baftas, the Critic’s Choice Awards (CCA), Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.