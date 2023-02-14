Forrest Gump chocolate box sells for £20,500 in time for Valentine’s Day

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 00:13
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Hanks’ famous box of chocolates from the 1994 film Forrest Gump has been sold at auction for 25,000 dollars (£20,500).

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the well-known prop in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The box, which is signed by Hanks, is marked as weighing 23-ounces, though the box was filled with just four ounces of sand so that it would not fall off the actor’s lap during filming.

Forrest Gump follows the heart-warming story of the eponymous character, who bumbles his way by accident through many of the late 20th century’s biggest events.

The film follows simple-minded Forrest Gump as he bumbles his way through many of the late 20th century’s biggest events (Alamy/PA)

The film won six Academy Awards in 1995 including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks.

It grossed a record-breaking 678 million dollars (£558 million) worldwide during its initial theatrical run.

Another recently acquired memorabilia item acquired by Ripley’s is a personal hand-notated address book belonging to Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

The book features the band’s addresses and phone numbers, as well as that of Sir Mick Jagger.

