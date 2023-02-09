Family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins file new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 20:05
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Relatives of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin.

The family will be suing the Hollywood actor and the Rust movie production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium after the fatal shooting on a US film set.

Loss of consortium is a claim which seeks to recover compensation for damage to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.

The lawsuit was announced on Thursday at a press conference held by high-profile US lawyer Gloria Allred.

“It’s clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged, and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive,” Ms Allred said.

“Halyna was the light in their lives, of course, and for all of our three clients that tragic loss of their daughter and sister is heartbreaking.”

Baldwin is set to appear in US court for the first time on February 24 to face separate criminal charges stemming from the incident.

He faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter alongside Rust’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Ms Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after a prop gun, held by Baldwin, went off on the set of the western in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

