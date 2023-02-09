Mercury Prize winner Little Simz to perform at 2023 EE Bafta Film Awards

Mercury Prize winner Little Simz will perform at the EE Bafta Film Awards, organisers have announced.

The London-born rapper said she was “excited and honoured” to be part of the event, due to take place on February 19.

Nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced last month, with Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leading the pack with 14 nominations.

Little Simz took home the coveted Mercury Prize in October of last year (Ian West/PA)

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once follow closely behind with 10 nods each.

Following the announcement, Little Simz said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be performing at the EE BAFTA Film Awards this year. Thank you for having me. Lots of Love.”

The artist’s 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert catapulted her into the big leagues, picking up a string of Mobo, Ivor Novello and Brit awards.

In October, Little Simz fended off competition from artists including Grammy winners Harry Styles and Wet Leg to collect the coveted Mercury Prize.

The musician also has a starring role in Bafta-winning series Top Boy.

The 2023 EE Bafta Film Awards will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday February 19 at 7pm.

For the first time the final four awards of the night will be announced live on the night, allowing audiences to experience the winners in real time.