Alec Baldwin to make first US court appearance on February 24

Alec Baldwin will make his first appearance in a US court over the death of Halyna Hutchins on February 24.
The Hollywood actor faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the incident on the set of the Rust movie in October 2021.
He was formally charged with the offences by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, alongside the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.
In a statement of probable cause, filed along with the charges, the DA claimed Baldwin’s “reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol” directly caused the fatal shooting.
Baldwin is set to appear at the Santa Fe Magistrates Court on February 24 at 10am local time for his arraignment hearing.
The PA news agency understands the hearing is likely to be virtual.
In its report, the DA alleged the actor had shown “wilful disregard” for the safety of others in the days leading up to the incident and was not present for “mandatory” firearms training.
Instead, he had undergone a 30-minute on-set session, during which he was distracted by a phone call to his family, the DA said.