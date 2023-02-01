Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to reunite for fourth Bad Boys film

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 00:24
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have revealed they will be reuniting for the fourth instalment in their famous buddy-cop film franchise, Bad Boys.

Both actors shared an excitable video on social media, showing Smith arriving at Lawrence’s house to reveal the news to fans.

Development on the sequel, which follows 2020’s Bad Boys For Life, was reportedly put on hold after Smith assaulted Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars.

But on Tuesday Sony Pictures announced that the as-yet untitled film is in early pre-production.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is reportedly returning for the fourth film, as are Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The Bad Boys franchise follows the adventures of two detectives in the Miami Police Department, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, played by Smith and Lawrence respectively.

The film will be Smith’s second major big-screen endeavour following the now infamous slap incident last March – after which he was banned from Academy events for 10 years.

He currently stars in historic drama Emancipation, in which he plays an escaped slave.

