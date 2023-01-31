Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcome their first child

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their first child.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photograph showing them on a hospital bed as Fury, 23, cradles the newborn in his arms and Hague, also 23, hugs her partner.

The post was captioned “23/01/23” with a white heart emoji.

A gender reveal video previously showed Fury bursting a balloon to reveal pink confetti, indicating the duo were expecting a baby girl.

Hague also shared on her Instagram story a photo of Fury sleeping with the baby resting on his chest and another with her cradling the baby.

She captioned the post: “One week old today. I can’t believe we get to keep you forever.

“Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me… it doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

“There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

“Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you conditionally forever.”

Hague and Fury met during the fifth series of ITV’s hit dating show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Fellow Love Island contestants were among those to offer their congratulations.

Longford native Maura Higgins, who was on the same season as the pair, wrote: “So so so proud of you always, she is so perfect”.

Series seven winner Millie Court said: “Congrats both of you!!!” while Zara McDermott, who was a contestant on the fourth series, added: “Sobbing, congratulations you beautiful people. You deserve all the happiness. Excited for you and this new chapter.”

Hague kept her 6.9 million Instagram followers up to date throughout her pregnancy after announcing she was expecting last September.

The couple had revealed the news with a video featuring a clip of Hague saying “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” from her Love Island finale speech in 2019.

The video then cut to the pair holding Hague’s baby bump and embracing each other.

The couple have gone on to forge successful careers after their time on the show, with Hague becoming creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, has continued his professional boxing career.