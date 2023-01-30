Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

A French museum has acquired an Impressionist masterpiece thanks to a huge donation from luxury goods giant LVMH.

LVMH donated the 43 million euros (£38m) needed to acquire A Boating Party by 19th-century French artist Gustave Caillebotte.

The oil on canvas shows an oarsman in a top hat rowing his skiff on languid waters.

Museum curator Christophe Leribault, stands beside A Boating Party (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The work, remarkable for its realism, delicate colours and almost cinematic perspective – as though the artist was in the boat with the rower – went on display on Monday in the Musee d’Orsay.

It is the latest addition to the Paris museum’s already impressive collection of Impressionist art.

The painting was sold by Caillebotte’s descendants.

It had been one of the last Impressionist masterpieces still in private hands, said Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to LVMH boss Bernard Arnault.