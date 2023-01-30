Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation
A Boating Party by French painter Gustave Caillebotte has gone on display (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 14:27
Associated Press Reporter

A French museum has acquired an Impressionist masterpiece thanks to a huge donation from luxury goods giant LVMH.

LVMH donated the 43 million euros (£38m) needed to acquire A Boating Party by 19th-century French artist Gustave Caillebotte.

The oil on canvas shows an oarsman in a top hat rowing his skiff on languid waters.

Museum curator Christophe Leribault, stands beside A Boating Party (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The work, remarkable for its realism, delicate colours and almost cinematic perspective – as though the artist was in the boat with the rower – went on display on Monday in the Musee d’Orsay.

It is the latest addition to the Paris museum’s already impressive collection of Impressionist art.

The painting was sold by Caillebotte’s descendants.

It had been one of the last Impressionist masterpieces still in private hands, said Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to LVMH boss Bernard Arnault.

More in this section

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 29: Gregory Allen Howard arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Harriet' Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70
The 85th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Academy announces a review of ‘award campaigning’ procedures
AV Rockwell’s A Thousand And One wins top prize at Sundance film festival AV Rockwell’s A Thousand And One wins top prize at Sundance film festival
ArtworkDigitalPlace: International
Annie Wersching has died aged 45 (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Star Trek and 24 actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.214 s