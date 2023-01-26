Bond actress Eva Green in legal fight over abandoned £4m film project

Bond actress Eva Green in legal fight over abandoned £4m film project
Eva Green is asking the court to rule that she is entitled to the money (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 02:45
Jess Glass, PA

Actress Eva Green is due to appear at the High Court in a legal battle over the demise of a £4 million film project.

The Casino Royale star, 42, had been due to appear in the sci-fi film A Patriot before production was shut down in October 2019.

Ms Green is now suing production company White Lantern Films, claiming she is entitled to her one million dollar (approximately £810,000) fee for the project, despite its cancellation.

Ms Green, who was both an actress and executive producer on the project, has claimed she is entitled to be paid her fee in the event that the production was cancelled under a so-called “pay or play” provision.

She is asking the court to rule that she is entitled to the money and that White Lantern should also pay her legal costs.

White Lantern Films is defending the case and bringing a counter claim against Ms Green, alleging she repeatedly made “unreasonable demands” and undermined the film’s production.

They have also claimed Ms Green repeatedly said she was ready and willing to take part in the film when she had no intention to do so.

The firm is claiming the one million dollar fee as well as seeking damages against Ms Green.

The trial in London is due to last eight days, with Ms Green due to give evidence on Monday.

More in this section

Marilyn Manson Game Of Thrones star Esme Bianco settles Marilyn Manson ‘abuse’ lawsuit
MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 - Show - Bilbao Panic! At The Disco will ‘be no more’ says frontman Brendon Urie
The Franco-American TV show 'Sesame Street'. Big Bird teaching the letter 'O'. 1978-1982 Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at the age of 93
GreenPlace: UK

Credit card-detecting technology used in ongoing search for actor Julian Sands

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s