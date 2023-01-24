Jonas Brothers to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Jonas Brothers will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month.

The American boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – will be awarded a star in the recording category on January 30.

In response to the news, the brothers thanked their fans for “the endless support” with a post on the band’s official Instagram account.

The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with their appearances on Disney Channel, eventually becoming some of the network’s most popular stars thanks to their leading roles in the 2007 film Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2 – as well as their own series Jonas.

The New-Jersey-born brothers later forayed into individual music projects, which found them further fame.

Nick, 30, who has been married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas since 2018, released his self-titled album in 2014, which yielded the hit singles Jealous, Chains and Levels.

Meanwhile, Joe continues to front the the multi-platinum group DNCE, who debuted with smash hit Cake By The Ocean in 2016.

Speaking about the decision to induct the Jonas Brothers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Walk’s producer Ana Martinez said: “We’re so honoured to be able to welcome the Jonas Brothers to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The fans will be thrilled when they find out that their favourite group will be having their star placed on the Walk of Fame where they can actually touch the star and pose with it.

“The group has been gracing us with music for more than 15 years, and have made waves as musicians, actors and overall entertainers.”

In 2019, the band released Chasing Happiness, an Amazon documentary looking back at the brothers’ rise to fame, which also coincided with the release of their fifth studio Happiness Begins.

The brothers continued to release new music in 2021 as they teamed up with American music producer and DJ Marshmello for the single Leave Before You Love Me.

They later released Remember This in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which paved the way for their sold-out Remember This Tour.

Kevin, Joe and Nick have also continued with a range of individual projects including Joe starring in 2022 film Devotion, Kevin expanding his television hosting repertoire and Nick set to star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming film Foreign Relations.

The Jonas Brothers will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30 at 11.30am. The event will be live-streamed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.