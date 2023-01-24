Rihanna and Lady Gaga continue award season success with best song Oscar nods

Rihanna and Lady Gaga continue award season success with best song Oscar nods
Rihanna (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 16:38
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna and Lady Gaga are set to continue their award season rivalry when they go head to head at the 95th Oscars for best original song.

They received the coveted nods on Tuesday, pulling away from fellow pop megastar Taylor Swift, who was noticeably absent from the list.

Rihanna was nominated for Lift Me Up from Marvel’s blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The track marked the Barbadian singer’s first new solo music since the release of her eighth studio album Anti in 2016, and is her first Oscar nomination.

Gaga is nominated for Hold My Hand from Tom Cruise’s high-octane action film Top Gun: Maverick.

A win would be her second in the category, after winning in 2019 for Shallow – written for romantic drama A Star Is Born, in which she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu has successfully fended off the pop titans thus far (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Also nominated in the best song category are Applause by Diane Warren from Tell It Like A Woman; This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani & Chandrabose from RRR.

Naatu Naatu has successfully fended off the pop titans thus far, winning the equivalent categories at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

Swift has previously been recognised for her track Carolina, written for the film Where The Crawdads Sing, but failed to earn her first Academy Award nomination.

More in this section

78th Academy Awards - Oscars - Preparations - Kodak Theatre Oscar nominations 2023: key statistics
The Quiet Girl is first Irish language feature film to be nominated for an Oscar The Quiet Girl is first Irish language feature film to be nominated for an Oscar
Babylon premiere - London Babylon, Brad Pitt and Black Panther among Oscar nomination snubs
OscarsrihannaPlace: UK
Bill Nighy (Ian West/PA)

Bill Nighy ‘honoured’ after first Academy Award nomination for Living

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.203 s