Designer Jenny Beavan ‘thrilled’ to pick up her 12th Academy Award nomination

British costume designer Jenny Beavan said she is “thrilled” to have marked a dozen Oscar nominations following recognition for her work on the comedy drama Mrs Harris Goes To Paris.

During her established career, the 72-year-old has picked up three Academy Awards. The first time was 35 years ago on A Room With A View with John Bright, before triumphing again in 2016 for her work on action adventure film Mad Max: Fury Road and a third time for her wardrobe efforts on Disney’s Cruella at last year’s award ceremony.